Cougar turns a relaxing hot tub into "holy sh*t!" moment for man and daughter (video)

There's nothing less relaxing than sinking into a hot tub — only to find a crouching cougar staring right at you. But that was the spa experience a man and his daughter recently had when they settled into an outdoor jacuzzi on Vancouver Island.

At first, they didn't think much of the rustling noises around them. "It's probably the raccoons, because they live underneath us, right?" the man said. But then the duo realized they were being watched by a set of glowing eyes that did not belong to a mere raccoon.

"Holy sh*t!" the dad said after his daughter pointed her finger — and camera — at the cougar. "Ho ho! Yes indeed!" Fortunately, they lived to tell the tale, or at least post footage of it on TikTok. (See video below, posted by Natalee Dennis.)

Via Outdoors

Previously: Jogger filming cougar cubs barely escapes mauling by mom

