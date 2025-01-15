GOP Senators enjoying their Dunning-Kruger party

This sign behind a bunch of white dude senators complaining about DEI raises the question: did they hire the best person to make their sign or just another dumbass who looks like them?

Senator Duckworth was also surprised by stupidity of Pete Hegseth, the man the Republican spelling bee champions would like to install as Secretary of Defense:

This came after a tense confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill before the Senate Armed Services Committee, where Hegseth, the embattled nominee for President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of Defense, was asked by Duckworth to name how many countries are in the Alliance of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN. He proceeded to name three countries that aren't in the alliance. "All right," said Blitzer. "So we just heard that exchange. You had that little exchange you had with Hegseth. Were you surprised he wasn't able to answer your question?" "I'm flabbergasted that he was not able to answer a very simple question, especially since he actually mentioned the importance of the Indo-Pacific in his opening statement," said Duckworth, herself a disabled veteran and the only senator of southeast Asian descent. RawStory

During a CNN interview, Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin forgave Hegseth's reported alcoholic behavior by declaring he knows Senators who show up drunk to vote. This is not a good reason to confirm Hegseth, and rather suggests we need new Senators.

Kaitlan Collins, host of "The Source" asked Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) on Tuesday night about his fiery defense of Fox News weekend co-host Pete Hegseth, who underwent a contentious nomination hearing earlier in the day to become Trump's Pentagon chief. "Senator starts bringing up the fact, 'What if you showed up drunk to your job?' How many senators have showed up drunk to vote at night?" he asked his colleagues, to a smattering of laughs. "Have any of you asked them to step down and resign from their job? And don't tell me you haven't seen it because I know you have."

Collins homed in on the accusation and pressed Mullin on whether he wanted to name any senators he's known to drink on the job. RawStory

Dunning-Kruger via Wikipedia

Previously:

• China's safety video makes 'Dumb Ways to Die' look like child's play