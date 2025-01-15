Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

Israel will end its invasion of Gaza. Hamas will return the remaining hostages, who number 33. CNN.

Under the deal, which is yet to be formally announced, Hamas and its allied militant groups are expected to release 33 hostages seized from Israel during the attacks of October 7, 2023. In return, Israel will free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The agreement would deliver the first reprieve from war for the people of Gaza in more than a year, and only the second since the Israeli bombardment began.

A gruesome irony may be found in the apparent need to wind it up before Trump's inauguration—compare to the Iran hostage release coming only after Reagan's. Biden's support for the Gaza invasion and ongoing military aid came without strings or substantive criticism, but Trump will need constant greasing from day 1.

