Jurassic Park velociraptors updated with feathers

As Dr. Grant describes a velociraptor in the 1993 classic Jurassic Park, a snot-nosed kid says, "That doesn't look very scary. More like a six-foot turkey." Grant proceeds to describe in detail how scary they were, but honestly, isn't a six-foot turkey scary even before you know the details? The fact is that velociraptors were not actually that big. They were the size of a dog or a regular-sized turkey.

This fact was known when the movie was made, but they were sized up to make them scarier, to the size of a Deinonychus. What wasn't known at the time was that dinosaurs had feathers. Although theories about birds being closely related to dinosaurs had been around since the 1860s, the first fossil evidence of feathered dinosaurs was not found until after the Jurassic Park movie was released.

Even in the Jurassic World movies, the not-velociraptors look more like reptiles or birds, although other species are depicted with feathers. Thankfully, YouTuber Coolioart has stepped up and updated the dinosaurs in two scenes. The first scene is the kitchen scene, where the feathered dinos still don't dent the metal tables.

In a later scene, the attacking raptors are interrupted by a T. Rex, which, unfortunately, has not been updated… yet.

Whether T. Rex had feathers, down, or no feathers is still disputed among paleontologists. Perhaps CoolioArt is waiting for them to come to a consensus.

Previously: Stunning feathered dinosaur fossil