Trump-pick Pam Bondi is the dimmest bulb in the room — just how MAGA likes it (video)

Trump-pick for U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi, feigns complete ignorance on everything from who won the 2020 election to the contents of the Constitution during this morning's Senate confirmation hearings.

For instance, she is vying for one of the most prestigious positions a U.S. attorney could fill, and yet she draws a blank when she is asked by Sen. Alex Padilla (D–CA) a simple question about the 14th Amendment. "Senator, I will study birthright citizenship," she offered, as if she were applying for a summer internship. (See video, posted by FactPost.)

And when asked by Sen. Mazie Hirono (D–HI) if she agreed with Donald Trump that the felons who broke into the Capitol on January 6 are "hostages" or "patriots," the tongue-tied attorney responded, "I am not familiar with that statement." Even when Hirono reminded Bondi that she was, indeed, familiar with the statement, being that Hirono just stated it, Bondi said again, "I am not familiar with it."

When, in the next breath, Hirono asked if she agreed with another well-known Trump quote, "Illegal immigration is poisoning the blood of our nation," the ditzy Bondi said again, "I am not familiar with that statement." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Naturally, she did not know anything about Trump's infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ordering him to "find" 11,780 votes.

But the most amusing moment came when asked how she would react if Trump asked her to do something illegal or unethical. "I will never speak on a hypothetical, especially one saying the president would do something illegal," she answered with a straight face. Looks like she missed the memo on the nation's first twice-impeached convicted felon.

But her shoddy performance today makes her a shoo-in for the job.

Padilla: Will you defend birthright citizenship as the law of the land?



Bondi: I will study birthright citizenship



Padilla: You're asking to be considered for Attorney General and you still need to study the 14th Amendment of the Constitution? pic.twitter.com/4T1L3dL0NH — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 15, 2025

Hirono: Are the felons convicted of breaking into the Capitol on Jan 6th hostages or patriots?



Bondi: I am not familiar with that statement



Hirono: He said illegal immigration is poisoning the blood of our nation



Bondi: I am not familiar with that statement pic.twitter.com/w7evmDRQGj — Acyn (@Acyn) January 15, 2025

.@ChrisCoonsforDE: What would you do if Trump asked you to do something unethical or illegal?



Bondi: I won't speak on a hypothetical of Trump doing something illegal



(Trump is literally a convicted felon) pic.twitter.com/JcPw7BSh8w — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 15, 2025

