Turn long meetings into short summaries with this AI-powered recorder

TL;DR: Streamline note-taking with the Focais Meet One — a voice-activated recorder on sale for $99.99 (reg. $149).

Let's face it — nobody wants to replay hours of meeting recordings or sift through pages of lecture notes. Enter the Focais Meet One, a voice-activated recorder that takes the pain out of keeping up with conversations. Designed for students, professionals, and anyone with a packed schedule, this little device is like having an assistant in your pocket, and it's on sale for $99.99 at 32% off.

With AI transcription and translation capabilities, the Meet One can handle recordings in over 120 languages, making it a global game-changer. Forget frantically typing notes in a meeting or struggling to capture every detail during a lecture. The recorder syncs with your mobile app to deliver accurate transcriptions you can read, search, and save — no more guesswork about what was said.

What sets it apart? Its built-in AI doesn't just transcribe; it summarizes. Instead of scrolling through hours of content, you get concise, actionable summaries that make reviewing easier and faster. Perfect for meetings that could've been emails (but weren't), or classes where you blinked and missed half the lecture.

Compact and easy to use, the Focais Meet One is ideal for business calls, student study sessions, or even podcast recordings. It's lightweight enough to go anywhere but powerful enough to keep up with everything.

If you're ready to save time and stay organized, this AI-powered recorder is the smartest tool you can add to your workflow.

Say goodbye to endless recordings and hello to efficiency with the Focais Meet One Recorder on sale for $99.99.

Focais: Meet One – Voice-Activated AI-Powered Recorder – $99.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.