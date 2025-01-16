Acts of kindness and heroism shine amid the LA Fires

As thousands continue to sort through the wreckage, and others are still evacuated from their homes, here are two hopeful stories that emerged from the disaster.

A news crew rescued three rescue dogs from near-certain death. Trapped by the fire, their people were out of town, and the dog sitter was separated by a hard evacuation order and closed roads. These already skittish rescue dogs seemed done for, but a CBS news crew got word of their situation and amazingly saved the trio.

We've all watched countless space missions controlled and monitored by JPL. This still very operational landmark was saved from the Eaton fire.

