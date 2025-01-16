Adorable rescue dog tries steak for the first time ever!

Cactus the rescue dog is one of the sweetest creatures I've encountered recently, and his relationship with his human Mike is so incredibly heartwarming! Cactus arrived a few months ago at Pups Without Borders, a registered 501c3 rescue center located in Los Angeles that specializes in rehabilitating pregnant and nursing mama dogs and their puppies from the US and Mexico. Cactus' litter mates, who were rescued from the desert, didn't survive, and the poor thing arrived at the rescue sick, but thankfully was nursed back to good health.

Cactus was initially only supposed to be a foster puppy when his human Mike agreed to take care of him for a few weeks, but the pair instantly bonded, so Cactus became a "foster fail." He was timid at first, but the adorable pup quickly became comfortable with his new home and is currently living his best life in Santa Monica with Mike. He enjoys snuggling in bed, picking out new toys at Petco, digging at the beach, and more. And recently, Mike lovingly cooked Cactus his very first steak, which, needless to say, was a huge hit. Sweet Cactus definitely deserves steak, and much more! Thanks, Mike, for giving a rescue pup such a wonderful life!

To see more of the cute big-eared fellow, follow Cactus on Instagram. And to learn more about Pups Without Borders, here's their Instagram.