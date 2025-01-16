Arrested: 5th-grade teacher has child with her 13-year-old student, say reports

A 5th-grade teacher in South Jersey was arrested yesterday after allegedly having a child with her 13-year-old former student.

The 34-year-old Middle Township Elementary School teacher, Laura Caron, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child after the parents of the victim noticed that the teacher's now 5-year-old son looked very much like their own son.

The victim, along with his brother and sister, lived with Caron for at least four years, starting in 2016. And according to 6ABC, his sister told police that the victim began sleeping in the same bed as Caron when he was 11 years old.

The story broke when the victim's father posted his suspicions on Facebook. Until yesterday, Caron and the victim were reportedly still in contact.

From 6ABC:

Over the years, the parents of the victim said the family became friends with Caron, which ultimately led to them even allowing their boys and daughter to stay at Caron's home at times. The visits began one to two nights a week, but the children stayed with Caron permanently from 2016 to 2020, authorities revealed in court documents. … According to the criminal complaint, the sister revealed the children would sleep in a shared room on the second floor, but noticed her brother would be in Caron's bed the next morning. She also reportedly told officers that when her brother would shower, Caron would enter the bathroom and lock the door. In a text message to his sister, the victim allegedly admitted that he was the father of Caron's 5-year-old child and requested that it be kept a secret. The victim's brother, who also stayed at Caron's home, allegedly witnessed Caron sexually assaulting his brother one time when they thought he was asleep.



Caron is now behind bars, and could face 10–30 years in prison if convicted.

