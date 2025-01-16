Find the perfect color match every time with this handy dandy sensor

TL;DR: Match any color like a pro with the Nix Mini 3 — the go-to gadget for $69.97 until February 9.

Ever stared at a wall and wondered, What shade of blue is that? Enter the Nix Mini 3, the pocket-sized color sensor that makes guessing games a thing of the past. This sleek little gadget identifies colors with pinpoint accuracy, whether you're matching paint, picking fabric, or hunting for inspiration.

Here's how it works: just scan a surface with the Nix Mini 3, and it instantly identifies the color. It pairs with your smartphone to provide RGB, HEX, and CMYK codes or even matches shades to major paint brands. Imagine walking into a store and knowing exactly which paint to buy without spending hours in the swatch aisle.

Perfect for designers, contractors, architects, and even homeowners on a DIY kick, the Nix Mini 3 helps you save time and avoid costly mistakes. Need to recreate the exact color of a sunset for your latest project? Done. Trying to match a piece of furniture to your walls? Easy.

It's lightweight, portable, and doesn't require Wi-Fi, so you can take it anywhere — whether you're on a job site or at a friend's house coveting their kitchen cabinets.

For just $69.97, the Nix Mini 3 color sensor is your color-matching sidekick that never misses a shade. Because life's too short for mismatched walls and clashing decor.

Nix Mini 3 Color Sensor – Paint Color Matching, CMYK, RGB, HEX – The Real-Life Photoshop eyedropper Tool for Painters, Graphic Designers, & More – $69.97

