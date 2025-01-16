Jean-Pierre bids farewell to the White House podium, and Doocy

Karine Jean-Pierre bid the White House press corp goodbye and tossed some lighthearted shade at Fox slimeball Doocy.

Fox's Peter Doocy has always been there to ask nonsensical questions or to repeat the lamest conspiracies that came out of OAN and Newsmax. The poise with which both Jen Psake and Karine Jean-Pierre dealt with him was an art in and of itself. I hope some in the new White House press corps'll put some pressure on Trump's liars. The memory of Trump's prior press secretary already has me exhausted.

