Netflix's Daredevil is back and MCU-ified in new trailer

Given the glut of MCU TV shows thrown onto Disney Plus on a regular basis, it can be easy to forget those who came before. Shows like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage made up the "Netflix era" of Marvel TV, but only one standout – Charlie Cox's Daredevil – proved enduring enough to make the jump to the MCU. He's popped up with a cameo here and a fight scene there, just enough to remind us that he's still on the fringes, but now – after years of waiting – the next MCU project has been revealed, and it's finally all about him.

Daredevil: Born Again, a name that seems to acknowledge the messy continuity of the character across two cinematic universes, has been a known quantity for a while now, with details like Jon Bernthal's return as the Punisher leaking out every so often. Seeing it in motion, however, is something else entirely. The original Daredevil show was lauded for being a darker, more mature take on the often colorful and quip-filled Marvel universe, and the reboot seems to be intent on doing the same, showing off plenty of bone-crunching action and courtroom drama.

There's a lineup of new costumes, of course, because it wouldn't be Marvel without them. Daredevil: Born Again will be out March 4, and I'll officially declare it the best TV show ever made if it has even just one more badass Bullseye fight scene.