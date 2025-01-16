Never lose your wallet again (unless you want to)

TL;DR: Slip the MagTag tracker into your wallet and let Apple's Find My network do the rest for $26.99.

Ever torn apart your couch cushions looking for your wallet, only to find crumbs and regret? Meet the MagTag Ultra-Slim Tracker Card, your new secret weapon for keeping tabs on your essentials. This credit-card-sized tracker for $26.99 (reg. $42) slides into your wallet without adding bulk, syncing effortlessly with Apple's Find My network to make losing your stuff a thing of the past.

Here's the deal: the MagTag works just like those other fancy trackers but without looking like a giant keychain. It's slim, discreet, and ready to pair with your iPhone for real-time location tracking. Can't find your wallet? Just open the Find My app and ping its location. You'll even get a handy chime if it's hiding under a stack of papers or your favorite takeout menu.

The MagTag isn't just about wallets, either. Throw it in your backpack, gym bag, or anything else you misplace on a regular basis. Plus, its durable design means it can handle the hustle of everyday life — no babying required.

So, unless you enjoy losing things (weird flex, but okay), grab a MagTag and let technology keep your life on track.

For just $26.99, use this MagTag Ultra Slim Tracker Card and stop tearing apart your house every time your wallet pulls a disappearing act.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.