'Oh shit!' blurts off-camera voice at Fox when Charlie Kirk appears (video)

Aw crap. Someone at Fox accidentally said the quiet part out loud when Laura Ingraham welcomed far-right stinker Charlie Kirk onto her show.

"Joining me now, someone who knows a little bit about this, Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA founder," Ingraham said, to which an anonymous voice off camera blurted, "Oh sh*t." Yup, sometimes you just got to let it out.

(See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Ingraham: Joining us now, Charlie Kirk



Unknown: Oh shit pic.twitter.com/UBQZKSFtp6 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 16, 2025

Previously: Far-right conspiracy theorist Charlie Kirk's "warm welcome" at Northern Arizona University proves the kids are alright

