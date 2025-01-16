Police investigating creepy "yellow man" caught on video in Northern Ireland

In the Northern Ireland county of Co Derry, police have increased "proactive patrols" in search of a creepy "yellow man" caught on video wandering the streets at night. You can watch the first reported encounter with the strange character below.

"I asked him why he was dressed like that, but he mostly ignored me and just kept walking," said witness Gerard McFerran. "All he said was that 'it wasn't him', that he couldn't get the mask off, and that he had been staying with a friend after getting a train up here."

