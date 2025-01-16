"Projection bombs" spread political awareness through street art

Los Angeles-based Vjay Bomb is an art collective creating "projection bombs"—which are short videos projected onto walls and buildings all over Los Angeles and beyond. They describe their work as "a groundbreaking art project designed to fight political corruption, corporate greed, and fascism with art" and state that their goal is "to spread political awareness" through their art.

Some of their recent pieces include this one focused on Elon Musk, spotted in Koreatown, Los Angeles, this one featuring Mark Zuckerberg, spotted in Hollywood, and this one featuring various MAGA darlings including Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Matt Gaetz.

I absolutely love their work—it's brilliant political commentary presented in such a cool and engaging way, very much in the tradition of Negativland, Adbusters, and culture jamming more generally. I will definitely be on the lookout for it the next time I'm in Los Angeles—I'd love to view it in person!

See more of their work on TikTok (which includes information about the location of each projection) and Instagram. They are also currently running a Go Fund Me to raise money for new gear for mobile projecting—including new projectors, brighter bulbs, and longer lasting batteries—so go support them if you have the means!