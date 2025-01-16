Southwest pilot removed from cockpit and charged with DUI

A Chicago-bound Southwest Airlines flight was delayed Wednesday after its pilot was escorted out of his own cabin by police. He was charged with driving under the influence and released on bond. CBS News reports that he "allegedly smelled of alcohol and may have shown other signs of intoxation," citing an anonymous source.

"The Employee has been removed from duty," a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said. "Customers were accommodated on other flights and we apologize for the disruption to their travel plans. There's nothing more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Employees and Customers." … According to the Federal Aviation Administration, "regulations prohibit pilots from using alcohol while on duty or from flying, or attempting to fly, an aircraft within 8 hours of consuming alcohol or if they have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.04% or greater."

The FAA: "Any factor that impairs the pilot's ability to perform the required tasks during the operation of an aircraft is an invitation for disaster. The use of alcohol is a significant self-imposed stress factor that should be eliminated from the cockpit. The ability to do so is strictly within the pilot's control."

One can only hope it was at least not Jägermeister.