Cockatoo puts on silly clown act to make dog laugh, but nope — the pup ain't impressed (video)

A hilarious cockatoo named Buster acts as silly as a court jester to get a reaction out of his canine brother.

But no matter how many times the white-feathered joker hops past the doggo's face with a toy shaker in his mouth, he can't get as much as a smirk from the big guy.

"Dog: that doesn't impress me much," says the caption on his TikTok page. But lucky for Buster, he's slaying the rest of us out here on the internets. (See video below, posted by busterrthecockatoo.)

Via ParadePets

