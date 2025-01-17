Japan's Extinct Media Museum makes me feel ancient

There is no punch in the gut like seeing familiar objects, not just from your childhood but from your 30s, in a museum, like something from King Tut's tomb. The hits keep on coming in the Extinct Media Museum. The museum houses obsolete technology from old-timey hand-cranked cameras to more recently departed items like Bondi Blue iMacs.

The eclectic museum's mission is to preserve defunct technology, which often ends up in the trash, all but forgotten. The museum's deputy curator points out that "All the current popular media equipment except for paper and stone will eventually disappear." Visitors can take photographs and videos and are encouraged to pick up and play with smaller items to appreciate them fully.

Once the sting of seeing a Princess phone in a museum subsided, I enjoyed the nostalgia of seeing some of my favorite tech again. It's impossible for anyone born in this century to understand how incredible Zip disk's' 100MB storage capacity was at the time.

