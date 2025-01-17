MAGA men stung by Trump's inauguration snub: "It sucks!" (video)

MAGA fans are none too pleased with Donald Trump's decision to move his inauguration to the Capitol Rotunda — and shuttle his followers off to a Jumbotron at a different venue down the road. Especially sore, understandably so, are those who traveled across the country to see him.

"I don't like it," said one MAGA man from Oklahoma who arrived in Washington D.C. with his family today. "We might as well stay at home and watch it on TV. I'm kind of disappointed, to be honest with you."

"Cold ain't gonna hurt nobody," another Oklahoma man said, repeating the excuse Trump gave for the last-minute switcheroo. "We have farms, and we don't get to not feed the cows 'cause it's cold."

"We made all of the plans and all of the arrangements to come up and be a part of this event, and … it's kind of a bummer," said another victim of the ol' bait and switch.

"It sucks!" his buddy added. "It's not good." No, but what did you expect from the thin-skinned billionaire who won't even splurge for a proper coat?

Trump isn't even president yet and he's already let them down. Welcome to the beginning of the Leopards Ate My Face era. There'll plenty of disappointment for everyone in the years to come.

(See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

MAGA in DC being told that Trump just said the inaugur will be inside: "So we're not gonna see it in person? I don't like it. We came all the way from OK. We might as well stayed home & watched it on TV. It sucks. We have farms. We don't get to not feed the cows cause it's cold." pic.twitter.com/DRN8dT0lvJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 17, 2025

