Trump moves inauguration indoors because of the cold

The presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on monday has been moved indoors. It's going to be dangerously cold, he writes. In fairness, it is likely to be brass monkeys next week in D.C., but cold surely means something else that Trump can't abide: sparsely-attended.

In a statement posted to his Truth Social social media platform, Trump said that he does not "want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way" amid the freezing temperatures. "It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of law enforcement, first responders, police K9s and even horses" as well as "hundreds of thousands" of supporters.

Trump's first term in office began on an embarrassing note due to the poor turnout at his 2017 inauguration. The last time cold weather forced the ceremony indoors was Ronald Reagan's second term in 1985.

