Chicken noodle soup now available as hard candy

I had to check the date when reading this press release from General Mills to ensure that it wasn't April 1st. It is not April Fools Day, and Progresso Soup Drops are an actual product. The chicken soup-flavored hard candy drops come in an ersatz soup can with the tagline "Soup You Can Suck On."

"When you're sick, nothing is truly more reassuring than Chicken Noodle Soup. So, we thought, why stop at the soup bowl? We took the beloved flavors of our Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup and packed them into a fun, savory candy Soup Drop for a totally new way to enjoy the taste you love whenever and wherever you want."

Progresso Soup drops join a long list of questionable foods like Thanksgiving ice cream and Jones Turkey and Gravy Soda. The limited-edition drops are available exclusively online during the month of January in celebration of National Soup Month.

My position is that this is just a fun marketing stunt and a unique collector's item, and no one is meant to eat this unholy pairing of soup and candy.

