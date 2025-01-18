Hear the the Royal Albert Hall organ at full power

If you've never heard the massive pipe organ at London's Royal Albert Hall at full power, now's your chance—and boy oh boy, are you in for a treat! And when it's played by organist Anna Lapwood, Director of Music at Pembroke College (Cambridge) and Associate of the Royal Albert Hall, accompanying Norwegian art pop/Nordic folk/synth pop singer/songwriter AURORA, it's truly a magical experience.

Lapwood had the grand pleasure of accompanying AURORA on the organ last fall, and posted several videos where you can see her playing the impressive instrument, which was built in 1871 and restored in the early 2000s. It's the second largest pipe organ in the UK, after the Liverpool Cathedral Grand Organ, and has 147 stops and 9999 pipes!

In one of the clips of Lapwood accompanying AURORA's performance of "The Seed," Lapwood explains that she rarely is given permission to use the full power of the Royal Albert Hall organ—when playing with a non-amplified orchestra she uses about 70% and when playing an amplified show it's closer to 85 or 90%. But during the show with AURORA she was actually able to use "everything," which she'd only done in one previous show. In the clip, when the full organ begins, she lets out a gleeful "hee hee!", which is infectious to witness. In the text overlay on the video, she exclaims, "I CANNOT describe this feeling. It's honestly like you're flying. I am so addicted!! Also, I'm officially obsessed with Aurora. Her stage presence is one of the most extraordinary things I've ever seen. And her musicianship is just mind-blowing. So all in all, this was a pretty epic night!"

While this video of Lapwood playing the organ is terrific, this one, which features a split screen where you can see both Lapwood and AURORA performing, is even better, as you can see what both artists are doing at the same time.

And this video of AURORA's full performance of "The Seed" at Royal Albert Hall is absolutely breathtaking. Please watch them all, you will not regret it!

On her website AURORA provides this bio:

Aurora Aksnes, known simply as AURORA, is a Norwegian singer, songwriter, and producer who has captivated global audiences with her ethereal voice and unique blend of electronic pop and folk influences. Born in Stavanger, Norway, AURORA gained widespread attention with her debut EP "Running with the Wolves" in 2015 and her first album "All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend" in 2016. Her music is characterized by emotional depth and lyrical complexity, exploring themes of nature, love, and the human experience. Renowned for her dynamic stage presence and captivating live performances, AURORA combines elements of dance and storytelling to create an immersive concert experience. She is also an advocate for environmental and social issues, using her platform to raise awareness about climate change, mental health, and equality.

On her website, Anna Lapwood provides information about her work:

Anna is a terrific protagonist for her instrument, the organ. She is a natural communicator and reaches a huge audience through her concerts and via social media with over 1 million followers across all platforms, amassing tens of millions of views in a short space of time. Anna's passion for the organ is matched by her mission to support girls and women in music . . . A strong advocate for music education at home and abroad, Anna is dedicated to bringing music to children of all backgrounds. Her commitment to equality and diversity is evident in almost every aspect of her life and work, and new music that she has commissioned features in her recitals across Europe and North America . . . Having spent some years being encouraged to "play like a man," Anna is proud and humbled to see so many adopt her hashtag #playlikeagirl.

To read more about Anna Lapwood, visit her website, and see more of her performances on her Instagram. And visit AURORA's website for more information about her music and to follow her current tour!