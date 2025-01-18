A world record for the deepest underwater photoshoot was achieved in 2021. Steve Haining was the photographer of the shoot, Ciara Antoski was the model, and Wayne Fryman had the important role of being the technical diving and safety expert.

The team dove 6.40 meters to perform this photoshoot, and it's pretty wild that the model did it without any gear on while the photos were being taken. The team had to go through safety training beforehand to learn how to navigate the gas blending and decompression practice necessary for safety. The photos turned out beautifully, and look like something from a fairytale.

"The photoshoot took place on the deck of the Hydro Atlantic shipwreck in Boca Raton. Steve Haining was the photographer, Ciara Antoski was the model, and Wayne Fryman was the technical diving and safety expert.

In advance of the attempt, both Steve and Ciara had to go through an additional ear of technical training, gas blending and decompression practice in order to safely make it to the depth recorded."

