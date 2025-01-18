The Grimbsy Beach Cottages are works of art

The marvelous Grimsby Beach Cottages, also known as the "Painted Ladies of Ontario", are located in the Niagara region of Ontario. These rainbow, Victorian homes are up to 150 years old and each one is a true work of art. A stroll down this trip would feel like going to a museum.

From Atlas Obscura: In the 1840s this area was a popular summer destination for many Ontarians. The Methodist Church had a camp in the area and later built a large auditorium called "the Temple." Over time, cottages started being built in place of the camp tents.

I love how bright, happy, and psychedelic these homes look. It must be so much fun to live in one of them. I hope that someone can tour one of these beauties and see what the inside looks like too.

