Bizarre ear-shaped toy lets you remove fake acne blackheads with tweezers

The bizarre toy of the day is this ear shaped toy that allows users to remove fake acne blackheads from it with a pair of tweezers. I'm unsure of the brand of the toy featured in the video, but here's a similar toy on Amazon. If you're looking for a prank gift, or think this looks like loads of fun, it will cost you $12.

I've seen pimple popping toys that are like this, except fake white pimple goo comes out of the toy when you squeeze certain parts of it. I like this toy better than those, because they gross me out a bit too much, whereas this one is  only mildly disgusting. 

The caption of the video calls this toy a "stress relief toy". It looks more fun to me than a fidget spinner. I'm personally not going to spend my money on this toy, but if someone gave me one as a gift I would accept it into my life. 

