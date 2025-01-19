TikTok goes dark, but hopes Trump "will work with us to reinstate" service

The law effectively banning Tik Tok went into effect today. The ban is unpopular, the Biden administration already said it won't enforce it in its last two days, and president-elect Trump clearly wants to keep Tik Tok around, if only to somehow get it sold to Elon Musk or some other crony. But the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the ban on Friday and Tik Tok is taking no chances: today it went dark in the U.S.

Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now

A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now.

We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!

In the meantime, you can still log in to download your data.