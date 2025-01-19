What happens if you fall into a wormhole? A freaky simulation of space distortion

This freaky and cool simulation shows what it might be like to fall into a wormhole, if you could hypothetically stay alive to witness what it looks like. In the simulation, we see how space gets more and more distorted as we approach the wormhole. On the other side of the wormhole is an entirely different location in the universe.

For those of you (like me) who needed a little refresher on what a wormhole actually is, it is a theoretical concept in physics. A wormhole has never been discovered, but the idea is that it's a "a tunnel from one place in space to another. When you have a massive object in spacetime, it basically creates a curvature of the spacetime in the nearby region."

This simulation looks like a bizarre psychedelic trip, and it's both fascinating and pretty scary to think places like this may exist in the universe. I beg to differ that a wormhole has never been discovered, because the only logical explanation I have left for my missing socks and tupperware lids is that they are getting sucked into one.

