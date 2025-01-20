Disneyland relaunches the Haunted Mansion

A revered ride at Disneyland has been updated, which will cause complaints no matter how incredible or inconsequential the changes are.

After making massive updates to how guests enter and exit Disneyland's Haunted Mansion, the ride and story have been updated with a few new or modified exhibits. A new, maybe creepier, less murderous Bride, along with some changes to her story and a few tweaks to other beloved scenes, are generally being well-received by fans.

The ghost bride, Constance Hatchaway – AKA "the black widow bride" for her series of less-than-successful marriages – is now presented through special effects and projection technology as a floating spirit holding a glowing candelabra instead of an axe. She also no longer recites her vows. Instead, her still-beating heart echoes through the attic (a welcome throwback to the original version of the character) accompanied by a somber out-of-tune rendition of "Here Comes the Bride" played by a shadowy phantom pianist.

MiceChat

The Haunted Mansion has always had some of the most delightful effects.

