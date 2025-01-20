Elon Musk's contribution to convicted felon Donald Trump's second inauguration was to perform the traditional Nazi salute.

After Donald Trump credited him with voting machine manipulation, Elon Musk must feel pumped up. Here he offers an emotional salute that seriously resembles the German Nazi sieg heil a little too closely for use at a US Presidential inauguration.

Previously:

• NYT's horrifying video of hateful Trump rally attendees

• Baraboo High Schoolers give Nazi salute at junior prom