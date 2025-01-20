Imported Cybertruck seized, not legal on UK streets

A CyberTruck was seen roaming the streets of Manchester before the local authorities declared it illegal, announced safety concerns, and seized it.

You may not be surprised to learn the owner of Cybertruck imported it to the United Kingdom, and began driving it around without undertaking the permitting and vehicle approval process. Without certification of conformity, the vehicle cannot be driven on public roads. It is unclear if the CyberTruck can meet UK standards, as Tesla has not chosen to sell them there, but I suspect this eager owner will find out soon.

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced that the seized the Cybertruck pictured above that was roaming the streets in the UK illegally. They wrote on social media: Whilst this may seem trivial to some, legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a collision with the Cybertruck. Tesla had brought the vehicle in the UK, but only for demonstration. It never tried to make it legal in the country. The police added: The Tesla Cybertruck is not road-legal in the UK and does not hold a certificate of conformity. Electrek

