Made by MSCHF book charts collective's history

Made by MSCHF is a Phaidon art book about the Brooklyn art collective's principles and evolution.

Founded in 2019 by a group of friends, MSCHF began as a series of project releases, dropped every two weeks. They now boast a team of twenty-five members and a loyal following in the millions, by turns collaborating with or antagonizing global brands and celebrities. Made by MSCHF dives deep into a selection of their artworks and presents the full breadth of their portfolio with a chronological archive of their output to date.

The book opens with a look into MSCHF's internal handbook, drafted by the collective's founders at its inception to distill the ethos of their creative process. Through a series of tenets such as "Always Punch Something Never Punch Down," "Make Objects with a Point of View," and "Nothing Is Sacred," readers are invited into the sometimes chaotic but always innovative headspace of the collective. This section is followed by six essays by experts in the fields MSCHF works in, such as artist Maurizio Cattelan, Pentagram partner Natasha Jen, art critic Blake Gopnik, and Art Law scholar Amy Adler.

The cover design subverts the look of a classical art book, appropriating typography from a vintage Phaidon monograph on Michelangelo from the 1950s, paired with a tipped in photograph of MSCHF's branded socks from their 2020 project MSCHF Wholesale.

A definitive monograph and guide to the group's inner workings, Made by MSCHF is perfectly suited for artists, fashion and product designers, creative directors, lawyers and fans of the collective's signature brand of irreverent humor. While MSCHF's projects are almost always viral on social media, this book makes an indelible case for the deep cultural marks they leave online and IRL

