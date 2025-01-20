The story of a missing icon: the butterfly knife

In the days of my youth all the cool kids had butterfly knives, and then we didn't.

This video shares the history of the balisong, a fantastic knife from the Philippines that was briefly hugely popular in the US. When I was young, and on my way to the 1985 Boy Scout Jamboree at Fort Ambrose P. Hill (named for a traitor,) I acquired a golden butterfly knife somewhere in Manhattan. I spun, swung, and twirled that knife for weeks until a police officer spotted me back home in Southern California and confiscated it. I never saw another one for sale.

