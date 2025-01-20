Video shows just how fire prone Malibu is

The Lookout, a fantastic wildfire resource on YouTube, shares this fire map of Malibu by the decade. Some places burn at least once per decade.

The sense of rebuilding in some parts of California is coming into question. With the rush to remove regulations that'd otherwise be there to protect the environment, neighborhood, and homeowners, some doubt the sense in rebuilding if it's almost sure to burn again in a short period.

Previously:

• 2018 essay: 'The Case for Letting Malibu Burn'

• Smartphone app gives public access to Malibu's illegal 'private' beaches