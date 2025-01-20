Where to find some good news today

If you need some good news today for… reasons, Information is Beautiful has you covered. The primary Information is Beautiful site is packed with infographics that concisely illustrate facts and data. Enter Beautiful News, which aggregates a wide range of good news stories—not "cat saved from tree by firefighters" but high-level good news about the world.

From their About page:

A collection of good news, positive trends, uplifting statistics and facts — all beautifully visualized by Information is Beautiful. To move our attention beyond dramatic news headlines to the slow developments and quiet trends that go unseen, uncelebrated. Amazing things are happening in the world, thanks to human ingenuity, endeavour and collaboration.

While the main Beautiful News page is filled with the usual infographics, a few variations are skinned to look like the web pages of actual newspapers. Seeing the New York Times or Daily Mail filled with headlines like "7 countries now generate 100% of their electricity from renewables" and "Dog Cancer Vaccine Increases Survival Rate" is a calming refuge from the actual headlines.

The NYT Games section doesn't have clickable links, but it does have some helpful positive affirmations.

Image: Information is Beautiful

Curiously, they also include a Beautiful News version of Breitbart, which is not likely to attract readers looking for conspiracy theories and disinformation. But good for them for trying, I guess.

