Dad's clever trick clears snow from driveway in seconds

This dad cleared his driveway that was covered with snow in just a few seconds with this clever trick. Before it snowed, he layed a long piece of plastic down on his driveway. In the video, we see him pull back the snow-covered plastic to reveal a pristine droveway.

This is a great hack if you're in a hurry, because taking the time to shovel all that snow would have taken so much longer. This wouldn't work if the snow piled up too heavy, but with just a bit of snow, it's a great idea. I don't think I'd be strong enough to lift the amount that this guy did in the video.

Not only is this a useful looking trick, but it's so much fun to watch. If there was a YouTube channel that solely focused on videos where people remove snow with this method, I'd definitely subscribe to it. This is the most oddly satisfying video of snow removal I've seen.



See also: Snow angel made by a swooping owl