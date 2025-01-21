Finally, a low-profile 40% wireless mechanical keyboard

I owned Vortex's Core mechanical keyboard, a tiny 40% model. It was an idea of minimalism, focusing the user on the letters, the writing. In practice, it left me dependent on the included keycaps to figure out how to access everything in that 60% the base layer didn't hit. The Core Plus, sleeker and with wireless connectivity, takes for granted that I'll remember. Fn2, Code, App…

26.9 x 9.2 x 1.5 cm

552g

2.4 GHz Dongle Vortex VTG profile keycaps, specifically designed for Vortex low-profile models, are available in three stylish colors: Black, Retro Grey, and White. CNC-machined aluminum bottom case with a sleek low-profile design, featuring a comfortable 5-degree typing angle and a convenient Type-C port. 50 keys in total, the layout comes with 2 spacebars and 2 Fn keys by default. Compatible with VIA 3.0 for easy remapping, macros, and settings adjustments. The hot-swappable PCB allows users to change switches effortlessly, designed specifically for Gateron Low Profile switches.



You can pre-order it now, and delivery is estimated for late February or early March. If you can't live without a fifth row of keys, the the NuPhy Air 60 is similar.

Core Plus [Vortex]

Image: Vortex

Previously: Vortex's M0110 is a modern take on the original Macintosh keyboard

