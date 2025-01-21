Hiring a landscaper to mow your living room

Today of all days, we could use a little levity. Luckily, wholesome Youtube prankster (a dying breed) Vlog Creations is here to help out. You may remember them from their last stunt, where they took a food truck to a drive-thru to hand out free food, but now they're flipping the script and bringing their "victims" to them by hiring landscapers for a standard day of lawnmowing. The twist? The lawn is located entirely in a nice suburban living room.

Prank or no, I'm sure getting to actually work indoors with air conditioning was a nice change of pace. Who knows, maybe indoor lawns will catch on?