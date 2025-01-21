iScanner is better than your desktop scanner

TL;DR: iScanner is better than your desk scanner, and it's $24.99 for life if you use code SCAN by February 2.

How many old sci-fi movies have taken place in the far-off 2020s? It's a bunch. Probably. And in the spirit of being firmly "in the future," we can say goodbye to those tired, ridiculously expensive scanners. Sure, you might need to scan a document for work or send your apartment a digital copy of your pet's shot verification (drawing from recent experience here), but that's no reason to lose a whole chunk of desk to one of those monsters.

Instead, just switch to iScanner. This simple iOS app can scan almost any document, read the text on a page, and even count objects in a room. It's also only $24.99 for life (reg. $199).

Say "hi, scanner" to iScanner

With iScanner, you've essentially got a high-tech office in your pocket. Need to scan a multi-page document? Done. Your job is still using an ancient faded print because the digital master version got lost? Use iScanner to digitize it so you can edit the text. The AI can even detect text in over 20 languages and straighten out curved pages, so your scans always look clean and professional.

iScanner also doubles as a PDF editor, letting you sign documents, mark them up, or blur out sensitive info. Plus, it's great for organizing your files with tools like drag-and-drop folders, custom templates, and even PIN-protected folders for extra security.

iScanner can also do a few things your desk scanner probably couldn't. Visiting an apartment and need to know if your couch would fit in the living room? iScanner can measure dimensions. It can also count multiples of the same object or even do math. Just point it at a problem and watch it work.

Use coupon code SCAN to get a lifetime subscription to iScanner for $24.99.

Sale ends February 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

iScanner App: Lifetime Subscription – $24.99

