Making food from countries that no longer exist

There are currently 195 recognized countries in the world – but as with anything tied to the inherent unpredictability of international politics, that number has naturally fluctuated over the years. Although the Confederate States of America will likely be the example many American readers think of, there are any number of ill-fated bygone nations… but how did their cuisine taste? YouTuber Big Nibbles is on a mission to find out.

Although he juggles a myriad of unhinged cooking projects – for instance, nicotine-infused cheese sticks to get around cigarette bans – his series about food from bygone countries is what has put him on the map. Whether it's chipsi mayai from Tanganyika or old-style weißwurst from Bavaria, this series is an interesting and frequently delicious walk down memory lane – except for that aforementioned Confederate episode. All other obvious problems aside, they deserved to be reabsorbed just for that pitiful plate of pork and beans.

