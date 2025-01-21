Microwaving grapes not just a party trick

Putting two grapes, or a single grape almost cut in half, in a microwave creates a spectacular show. The electromagnetic field in the middle makes a burst of fiery plasma. Veritasium has a good explainer video of what causes grapes or hydrogel balls to behave this way when exposed to microwave radiation.

One scientist in the Veritasium video speculates on possible practical applications of this effect in nanotechnology. Now, a study has found that while previous research has focused on electric fields, the magnetic field created by grapes could be used for quantum sensing. Microwave resonators are used in many quantum systems, including the superconducting qubits used for quantum computing.

Senior author Professor Thomas Volz, who heads the Quantum Materials and Applications Group at Macquarie's School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, says the findings unlock exciting possibilities for quantum technology miniaturization. "This research opens up another avenue for exploring alternative microwave resonator designs for quantum technologies, potentially leading to more compact and efficient quantum sensing devices," he says. Phys.org

Just don't try this at home. Sparks and fire aren't good for your microwave.



