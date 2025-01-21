Mysterious floating orb and ghostly activity caught on security cam inside bar after closing time (video)

The security camera at the Clevedon Cricket Club in Somerset, England captured this bizarre video below from inside the facility's bar after closing time. It appears to depict an orb dancing around inside. According to a Facebook post, the club's chairman noticed the strange activity when he checked the video after the WiFi went out in the main clubhouse.

At the beginning of the video, there's also a ghostlike figure seemingly moving around behind the bar.

While the orb might be working on its googly, we can only assume the ghost is pouring a pint.

Previously:

• Researcher mapping Alcatraz prison island erosion terrified by ghost

• This Victorian ghost book exposed spiritualist frauds with cool optical illusions

• Billy Bragg tells a ghost story