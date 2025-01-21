Republican Senators find their spines hiding behind a brave woman

Republican Senators reportedly required Danielle Hegseth, former sister-in-law to Pete Hegseth, release "a statement attesting to your personal knowledge about Mr. Hegseth's fitness to occupy" the job of United States Secretary of Defense before they'd vote against him. Pete Hegseth is the same person he was before this statement was released.

Danielle Hegseth says in the affidavit, a redacted copy of which has been reviewed by NBC News, "I have chosen to come forward publicly, at significant personal sacrifice, because I am deeply concerned by what Hegseth's confirmation would mean for our military and our country." She adds that part of her reason for coming forward is "because I have been assured that making this public statement will ensure that certain Senators who are still on the fence will vote against Hegseth's confirmation. But for that assurance I would not subject myself or others referred to in this statement to the public scrutiny this statement is likely to cause." NBC News

As to what is in the affidavit:

Danielle describes in the affidavit allegations of volatile and threatening conduct by Hegseth that made his second wife, Samantha Hegseth, fear for her safety.

These strong Republican men have found a woman to cower behind.

