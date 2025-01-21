Surgeon gives himself a vasectomy and posts video of procedure to Instagram as "gift" to his wife

Taipei City, Taiwan plastic surgeon Chen Wei-nong decided to have a vasectomy—reportedly as a "gift" to his wife. For some reason, he was compelled to take a DIY route though. In the below video that he posted to social media, he explains the vasectomy procedure and then performs it on himself.

"It's a really weird feeling," he says as he's stitching himself up.

Apparently given the awkward angle, the surgery took about an hour compared to the usual 15 minutes it takes when someone else is wielding the knife.

Dick Hertz had no comment on the matter.

