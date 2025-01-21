Wikipedia's most-read article of 2024 was about the year's deaths

In 2024, the most-read articles are Wikipedia were Deaths in 2024, with 50,119,053 views, 2024 United States presidential election, with more than 31m views, Kamala Harris, with more than 29m views, Donald Trump, with nearly 28m views, then Lyle and Erik Menendez, JD Vance, Deadpool & Wolverine, Project 2025 and ChatGPT.

2024 marked the return of death to the top spot of this list, but it certainly didn't happen because things were uneventful. Nothing was more inescapable than the American election and sure enough, it got half of the top 10 and double of that on the rest of the list. Hollywood has a strong showing as some of 2023's movies (one that started 2024 high on Prime Video's charts and two of the big winners of award season, plus the subject of one of them) are joined by a successful sci-fi adaptation and its predecessor, the obligatory superhero movie entry, a well-received thriller, an actress earning attention for both her film roles and her sex appeal, and the second coming of Barbenheimer in an historical epic and a big-budget musical that opened next to each other

💀, as they say.

