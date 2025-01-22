Airline passenger captures astonishing video of humanoid figures standing on the clouds

image: Chatty G image: Chatty G

This video, purportedly shot by a commercial airline passenger, appears to depict humanoid figures standing atop the clouds below the plane.

   LIKE BOING BOING BUT NOT THE ADS?
   CLICK HERE TO GO AD-FREE!

Are they extraterrestrials? Angels getting ready for the next miracle? Or could it be "steam rising from exhaust stacks" in a fog layer, as one commenter suggests?

A more likely explanation provided by another commenter is that "those are Cloud storage engineers checking servers and data in the cloud."

(Myra Moore via ABP News Bureau)

Previously:
• Captivating photos of holepunch clouds
• Breathtaking 4K timelapse of noctilucent clouds
• Stormchaser films a new cloud type during spectacular sunset