Airline passenger captures astonishing video of humanoid figures standing on the clouds

This video, purportedly shot by a commercial airline passenger, appears to depict humanoid figures standing atop the clouds below the plane.

Are they extraterrestrials? Angels getting ready for the next miracle? Or could it be "steam rising from exhaust stacks" in a fog layer, as one commenter suggests?

A more likely explanation provided by another commenter is that "those are Cloud storage engineers checking servers and data in the cloud."

(Myra Moore via ABP News Bureau)

