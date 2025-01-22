Animals in an adorable munching montage

I've got a great compilation of magnificent monching moments for your animal ASMR viewing and listening pleasure, courtesy of the San Antonio Zoo, a 501(c)3 non-profit "securing a future for wildlife since 1914."

In this adorable munching montage, you can see a rock hyrax chowing down on some leafy greens, a kangaroo devouring an incredibly crunchy carrot, a hippo delightfully crushing pumpkins, a sloth crunching up some sweet potatoes as it closes its eyes in pure bliss, and, finally, some thirsty flamingos slurping up some kind of seafood soup.

It's all a treat for my eyes and music to my ears. Enjoy! And see more animals munching at the San Antonio Zoo's Instagram—they are constantly sharing videos of animals eating, which is my absolute favorite content.

Previously:

