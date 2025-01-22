Harrowing footage shows climbers escaping eruption on Mount Dukono

This harrowing footage shows mountain climbers escaping the slopes of Mount Dukono in North Halmahera, Indonesia as an eruption is taking place. After venturing out on a climb against warnings to stay at least 3 km away from the active volcano, these people found themselves in a scary situation. This drone footage shows some of the people quickly scurrying down the steep mountain, while others linger to watch the huge eruption take place. I hope they all made it down safely after this.

"Captured by a government-operated drone, dramatic footage reveals unauthorized climbers risking their lives on the volatile slopes of Mount Dukono in North Halmahera, Indonesia. Despite strict warnings to stay within a 3 km safe zone, these adventurers navigated through intense volcanic ash and flowing lava as the volcano erupted on August 17, 2024. #volcano #dukono #eruption

Fortunately, the climbers escaped without injury, but this incident highlights the extreme risks of venturing into hazardous areas during volcanic activity. Watch the breathtaking video to see their close call and the raw power of nature in action."