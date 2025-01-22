Huntington Beach once again representing the Volksdeutsche

A "non sanctuary city" located in a "sanctuary State" that is part of a "non sanctuary country" is the worst nesting doll ever.

Book banning, Pride flag banning, banning celebrations of heritage other than white folks, and instituting Voter ID are not enough for the City of Huntington Beach. In defiance of California law, they have declared themselves a non-sanctuary city and intend to cooperate with Federal immigration pogroms. It is not illegal for California to refuse to cooperate.

All six Huntington Beach councilmembers approved Resolution 2025-01, which directs the city to follow federal immigration laws. Huntington Beach is required to use every resource to combat crime and protect its citizens, including coordinating with federal law enforcement agencies and approving requests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain incarcerated people. "The City of Huntington Beach, its Police Department, other Departments, and City officials, shall cooperate with the new Trump Administration, Border Czar Tom Homan, and any federal agencies to increase local law enforcement efforts, combat all crimes, and increase public safety, by complying with all federal laws," the resolution reads. Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates is also required under the measure to take legal action to "protect" and "defend" city officials performing their duties. That legal action includes going against any opposition to the resolution by the state of California. Notably, California Senate Bill 54 bars the state from collaborating with U.S. immigration authorities to enforce federal immigration law. KOMO News

