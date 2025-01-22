TL;DR: Kids can build their own Smartwatch and virtual pet with the CircuitMess DIY Wearable Bundle, now $199 (reg. $214).

Kids are surrounded by technology, but that doesn't necessarily mean they understand it. Sure, they may know which buttons pull up Netflix, but understanding what technology does is not the same thing as knowing how it works.

If you want a cool way to foster your child's curiosity, check out the CircuitMess DIY Wearable Bundle. This tech set for kids lets them build their own Smartwatch and virtual pet, and it even has some fun games. Instead of paying $214, you can get this kid-friendly tech bundle for $199.

Fun for ages 11+

The Clockstar smartwatch is a fun starting point for curious kids. They'll build it themselves, learning how circuits work and how to program it to perform essential functions like keeping time and setting alarms. It's a hands-on way to introduce them to coding concepts, and once it's built, they can customize the display and add their own features.

The fun isn't done once the watch is working. The CircuitPet lets kids assemble and code their own virtual pet. They can design how their pet behaves, program interactions, and even create mini-games. Bonus: parents get to remember the Tamagotchi they forgot to feed for 10+ years.

This hands-on kit provides a great alternative to traditional toys and screens. It's a stimulating and interactive learning experience, and it's pretty cool too.

Get the CircuitMess DIy Wearable Bundle on sale for $199.

CircuitMess DIY Wearable Bundle: Build & Code Your Own Smartwatch and Virtual Pet – $199

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.